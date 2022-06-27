The Virginia Zoo announced on Monday that Jack the Ostrich has passed away.

Jack, a long time resident of the zoo, was 29 years old.

Vet staff and keepers had been monitoring the flightless bird for a number of illnesses, including age related heart disease and a decline in vision.

This included advanced cataracts in both eyes.

Jack had also been having difficulties maintaining a healthy body weight although he seemed to be having a normal appetite.

Courtesy – Virginia Zoo

Staff finally discovered Jack was suffering from a trace mineral imbalance.

Jack was provided with different trace minerals which helped improve his quality of life for a short time, however staff quickly realized his health was continuing to rapidly decline.

Zoo staff then decided that humane euthanasia would be the most compassionate option for Jack.

Jack was a staff and fan favorite of the zoo for many years and will be deeply missed.