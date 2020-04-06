Virginia Zoo announces newborn bongo calf, ‘Blip’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a blip at the Virginia Zoo. A new baby, that is.
That’s what the Zoo keepers are calling the newborn, male bongo calf at the facility. “Blip,” who might just be a trickster in the works after being born on April Fool’s Day, was named for his extra big ears like a “blip on the radar.”
Blip, weighing 53.3 pounds, is the eight calf for mom, Betty, and seventh for dad, Bob. Staff members say he’s a strong calf and is nursing well from mom.
This brings the Zoo’s bongo herd to 7: adults Juni, Bob and Betty, the three born last year Charlie, Johnny and Boomer, and now Blip.
