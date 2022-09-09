NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – After a two-week online auction, the Virginia Zoo has announced the name of the newest siamang infant.

According to a press release, Lovejoy was the name chosen for the siamang infant that was born on June 26.

Photo Courtesy: Virginia Zoo in Norfolk

Photo Courtesy: Virginia Zoo in Norfolk

The winner of the auction contributed over $2,000 to name the baby. Virginia Zoo says the name Lovejoy is a memorial dedicated to the donor’s family friend Dr. Thomas E. Lovejoy.

Dr. Lovejoy was a renowned conservationist and ecologist and is credited with coining the term “biodiversity”. He also served on the scientific advisory councils for three presidential administrations and spent more than 40 years researching, educating, and advocating for the Amazon.

Virginia Zoo says Lovejoy is bonding well with mom, Malana, and dad, Bali. The siamang family can be seen in the zoo’s dayroom on the Trail of the Tiger from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.