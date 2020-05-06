Virginia Zoo announces death of one of its snakes

Image of reticulated python provided by The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, Va. on May 6, 2020

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Snakes evoke a range of emotions and reaction. At the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, it’s currently one of sadness.

The zoo recently had to say goodbye to one its reticulated pythons.

Keepers discovered a lump on the snake’s spine and determined she had a problem in her vertebrae.

Despite several months of antibiotic treatment and rest at the zoo’s Animal Wellness Campus, her condition reportedly did not improve.

The zoo made the difficult decision to euthanize the snake.

The Virginia Zoo is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have established an Emergency Operating Fund to help support operations. If you would like to make a gift, click here.

