Virginia Zoo: A behind the scenes look at how animals spent their time during the pandemic’s peak

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk prepares to open more exhibits, WAVY.com learned of something pretty unique that happened behind the scenes during the pandemic. Zoo director Greg Bockheim explained how some of the animals spent their time when no guests were allowed on the property.

Courtesy: Virginia Zoo

“We even walked some of our animals around the different areas of the zoo, put them on leashes, our cows and our pigs, and they walked up and saw the giraffe and things like that. So, it was oddly enriching for a lot of the animals.”

Courtesy: Virginia Zoo

It’s not every day you get to see a farm animal stroll by an exotic animal at the zoo. While animals, and zoo employees, shared in this unique experience, Bockheim said it’s also very beneficial to the animals to have more guests at the zoo again.

“As you know, our orangs are always inquisitive and watching people more than people are watching them. So, I think they enjoy this new feeling and interaction where there’s more people in the zoo,” Bockheim said.

If you want to go to the zoo, you do still have to make a reservation online. For zoo hours, and to learn which exhibits and amenities are still closed, click here.