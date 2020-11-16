Virginia Wesleyan University professor resigns after controversial social media comments

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Wesleyan University professor has resigned over criticism of controversial comments he made on social media regarding President-elect Joe Biden.

The University reported the news of Dr. Paul Ewell’s resignation Monday afternoon.

Ewell, a management, business and economics professor at the university, also resigned the previous week as Dean of Virginia Wesleyan University Global Campus.

A Facebook post Ewell made on social media the week of the General Election asked people who chose Biden for president to “unfriend him.”

His post went on to say that anyone who chose Biden for president is “ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian.”

Over the weekend, President Trump supported Ewell’s message on Twitter saying, “PROGRESS.”

People have responded by posting more than one thousand comments on the university’s Facebook page, many calling Ewell’s message unacceptable and embarrassing.

Ewell told 10 On Your Side that he “set a poor example in that post of what a Christian should be” and that he should not have spoken out of anger. He apologized for the post, “I have many Democrat friends and I want to apologize for saying that I didn’t want to be friends with them and for calling them names. I am genuinely sorry for letting my anger get the best of me.”



A university spokesperson said the school does not comment on personnel matters, but it is addressing the situation internally.



