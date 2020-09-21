Virginia Wesleyan confirms 2nd positive COVID-19 case

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Wesleyan officials say a second member of the community has reported a positive result for COVID-19.

Officials confirmed the news saying that on Sept. 15, the person tested positive and has been placed in isolation in accordance with recommendations from the Virginia Department Of Health.

“At this time, based on contact tracing and the advice of Public Health, any individual who may be impacted has been informed and accommodations have been made,” according to school officials.

There is no information on whether the person lives on or off campus.

The information comes as several Virginia colleges and universities have created their own COVID-19 dashboards to display the updated numbers on testing and confirmed cases.

Click here for more Virginia Wesleyan University COVID-19 updates.

Latest Posts