Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing Norfolk woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for 62-year-old Sheron Patterson Saturday morning at the request of Norfolk Police.

Police say Patterson suffers from a cognitive impairment and are concerned for her safety.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown eyes and black and gray hair. She was last seen Friday night at around 9:57 p.m at 600 Gresham Drive in Norfolk. She is possibly wearing a long blue short sleeve dress.

Police are asking anyone who sees her to call the Norfolk Police Department at 757-664-7000.