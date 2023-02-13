NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia State Police issued a missing and endangered alert for Keith L. Anderson III on behalf of the Norfolk City Police Department on February 13.

According to police, Anderson was last seen on February 4 at the 7-eleven store on Monticello Avenue in Norfolk.

Police say Anderson has not been in contact with his family and that police are concerned for his safety.

Anderson is 6 foot 1 inch, weighs 306 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jogging pants, black crocs, and a black backpack. He has a nose ring piercing, pierced ears, and a tattoo of roman numerals on his left arm. He is presumed to be on foot, and not driving a motor vehicle.

Anderson may be in need of medical care and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Please contact the Norfolk city police department [24/7 dispatch] with any information regarding his whereabouts at 757/441-5610.