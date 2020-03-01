Virginia State Police investigating shooting involving Norfolk Police,

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting in Norfolk involving an officer overnight.

According to a press release, Norfolk Police responded to a report of a man tampering with cars in the 2400 block of Juniper Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived in the area, reports say they encountered a man who ran from the scene.

The release said the man displayed a firearm in the direction of an officer in during the foot pursuit. The officer discharged his service weapon striking the man once.

The man was able to flee in a vehicle to the 5900 block of Granby Street where he was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

The man was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Virginia State Police is investigating the officer involved shooting.

NPD’s Office of Professional Standards will reportedly be conducting a separate administrative investigation into the incident. The officer has been placed on administrative duty, according to officials.

No officers were injured during this incident.

Crews were on the scene Sunday morning, with officials blocking the road in the 2400 block of Early Street.

This is still an active investigation.

No further information have been released.

