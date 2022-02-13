Virginia State Police investigating shooting involving 2 Norfolk officers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting involving two Norfolk police officers Saturday evening.

Norfolk police responded to reports of a person with a weapon in the 100 block of Granby Street around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. On scene, the officers encountered a man who was armed with a gun, according to a Norfolk Police Department news release.

Virginia State Police investigate Officer Involved Shooting on Granby Street. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/UOXuQE9heY pic.twitter.com/o4I6EMTnIv — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) February 13, 2022

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The NPD news release did not provide additional details on the shooting, except to say that no officers were injured and a gun was recovered at the scene.

10 On Your Side has reached out to the VSP for additional details and will update this story as they are received.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Granby St Shooting, Feb. 13, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Wyatt Young)

