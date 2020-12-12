Virginia State Police investigating possible shooting on I-264 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say they are investigating a possible shooting that happened on Interstate 264 Saturday.
The incident was reported on the eastbound side in Norfolk.
A spokesperson with state police says that the investigation into the complaint is ongoing and no injures have been reported.
No further information is available.
