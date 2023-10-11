NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Raise a glass! The Virginia Spirits Expo is coming to Norfolk this weekend.

Attendees at the Saturday, Oct. 14 event will enjoy Virginia-made craft spirits and cocktail tastings, food and live music.

The expo is being held at MacArthur Center Square from noon until 5 p.m., with VIP early access at 11 a.m.

More than 20 award-winning Virginia distilleries will offer samples.

Tickets can be purchased online at this link.. This is a 21 and older event; IDs will be checked. Limited tickets are available.

A ticket purchase will get you access to sampling and live music. There will be specialty cocktails and food available for an additional cost.

Brian Sullivan, founder of Virginia non-profit Drink Local, said, “In addition to sampling the unique offerings of Virginia makers, guests will have the opportunity to interact with owners and master distillers, giving them a glimpse of how spirits are made and the passion behind each bottle.”

The distilleries will have bottles available for purchase at the event.

For more information on participating distilleries and products, food vendors and live music details, go to VirginiaSpiritsExpo.com.