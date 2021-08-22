Virginia Poet Laureate Luisa A. Igloria invites young poets to use work for social change

Ultrabooks are a niche category of slim, sleek and beautiful mobile computers that are somewhere between tablet computers and lightweight laptops.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Calling all young, local poets! Virginia Poet Laureate Luisa A. Igloria invites aspiring creatives to represent their community.

Young Poets in the Community are currently taking applications for aspiring lyrists, sonneteers and bards alike across Virginia. Using their work, participants are asked how poetry can be used as a tool for social change in their community.

Igloria, along with panelists from the Poetry Society of Virginia, will review applications and select 5 Young Poets in the Community (1 elementary school, 1 middle school, 2 high school and 1 college undergraduate student) in each of the 6 Poetry Society of Virginia regions (Southeastern, Eastern, Northern, Northwestern, Central, North Central).

The chosen poets will receive cash awards of up to $300 along with a certificate of recognition. The deadline for applications is October 15.

To apply or learn more about the project, CLICK HERE.

