NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Natural Gas Foundation celebrates Earth Day by presenting a $34,000 grant to Norfolk State University.

The grant is to support two ongoing initiatives to help with restoration efforts along the Elizabeth River by creating a living shoreline and exposing students to the science of growing and harvesting their own food.

With the grant, the university also plans on building raised-bed gardens for student use.

“How appropriate that on Earth Day the foundation presented the grant, which will allow the university to focus on restoring waterways and protecting our natural coastal habitats as well. This grant will also allow the university to focus on environmental issues while meeting the demand to educate more students who will make sure environmental justice is an integral part of whatever they choose to do in their careers,” said Robert Duvall, president of Virginia Natural Gas and a member of the foundation’s Board of Directors.