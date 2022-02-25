Virginia Natural Gas awards $100,000 to Pharrell Williams’ YELLOWHAB School in Norfolk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) is gifting a large donation to the YELLOWHAB School in Norfolk.

The energy company is donating $100,000 to the private school spearheaded by national recording artist and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams. The donation will be used to provide healthy food options and resources to students and their families as part of the ‘Nourish Youth’ initiative, backed by Williams’ nonprofit YELLOW.

“We support programs that enrich the communities we serve and (are) thrilled to once again partner with Pharrell Williams on such an important project,” said Robert Duvall, Virginia Natural Gas president. “This school provides a highly personalized education for the students attending, and we are pleased to be fueling them with healthy meal options and provide access to food education.”

Interim Executive Director of YELLOWHAB Stacey Owsley says that they are so grateful for for the partnership with Virginia Natural Gas. “This partnership is integral to our ecosystem approach as we continue to develop the most critical building blocks for learning – the social, emotional and physical well-being of our YELLOWHAB community” Owsley said.

YELLOWHAB is located in the Ghent neighborhood of Norfolk and serves elementary-aged children in third through fifth grade.

Photo courtesy: Virginia Natural Gas

Photo courtesy: Virginia Natural Gas

This is the second time the energy company has partnered with Williams. In 2019, VNG partnered with him on the inaugural Something in the Water Festival and donated to help expand the community gardens at Seatack Elementary School in Virginia Beach.