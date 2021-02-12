Virginia Maritime Association raises more than $100K to support struggling Virginians

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Maritime Association announced today that its fundraiser, in honor of its 100th anniversary, successfully raised more than $100,000 for the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.

“Feeding Virginia: VMA’s 100th Year Finale & Charity Event” was held on Feb. 12 as a virtual uplifting program and fundraiser for the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.

“The port has flourished in the 100 years since VMA was established and they have been at the center of every development along the way, defending and promoting the best interests of the maritime supply chain,” said Northam.

To be exact, the statewide association raised $104,125 for the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.

During the event VMA leadership and guest appearances of Governor Ralph Northam, Cal Fussman, and the new CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority, Stephen Edwards were present.

“Because of the VMA’s advocacy, because of Virginia’s commitment, we now have the most modern and most capable port in the United States,” said Stephen Edwards, CEO & Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority.

“The VMA has been a great advocate for us for 100 years. I look forward to fostering our relationship and working with the VMA as we go forward,” he continued.

Speaking topics highlighted VMA’s role as an industry advocate for more than 100 years and provided a glimpse into the future of the maritime supply chain of tomorrow.

The VMA saw the finale of their centennial commemorations as an opportunity to celebrate not only 100 years of maritime industry growth, but also to support Virginians during struggling times.

“I have seen firsthand how the culture of collaboration that VMA fosters is a competitive advantage for Virginia and it must be maintained. I have noticed how the association has continued to raise the profile and the stature of the port and the goods that move through it to positively impact the economic wellbeing of our Commonwealth,” Northam continued.