‘Virginia is for all lovers:’ PrideFest celebration welcomes all, including Gov. Northam

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands came out to Town Point Park on Saturday for the annual PrideFest to celebrate love, inclusivity and the beauty of diversity.

The festival started with a boat parade in the Elizabeth River, with Virginia Beach native and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Angela Hucles Mangano as this year’s grand marshal.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of vendors and booths sprinkled across the park — including a “Love Thy Selfie” tent by Decorum Furniture of Ghent, a “Locks of Love” wall, a booth with a mom giving out free hugs, the Chrysler Museum of Art’s Mobile Glass Studio and more.

Singers Crystal Waters and JoJo were this year’s headliners for the festival performances.

Prior to JoJo taking the stage, Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady, Pam, were welcomed by the crowd.

“It’s a great night to celebrate 50 years of Virginia is for Lovers and Virginia is for all lovers,” said Northam.

Northam was introduced to the crowd by Robert Roman and Claus Ihlemann, who co-own Decorum Furniture.

Roman thanked Northam for his work since taking office and emphasized the governor’s first executive order, which prohibited discrimination based on many factors, including sexual orientation and race, in the state government.

“It’s the diversity that makes us who we are in Virginia and who we are in this great county of ours,” said Northam. “So as long as we have anything to do with it, it shouldn’t matter your sexual orientation, it shouldn’t matter who you love, it shouldn’t matter the color of your skin, the country that you come from or the religion that you practice. We’re all Virginians. We’re all Americans.”

The Hampton Roads Pride festivities continue on Sunday in Virginia Beach, with “Drag Yourself to Brunch: Pride-edition” at Croc’s and the first “Pride at the Beach” event at Neptune’s Park.