Virginia International Tattoo returning in 2021

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Arts Festival’s Virginia International Tattoo is returning for 2021 at Old Dominion University’s Kornblau Field at S. B. Ballard Stadium.

The event was previously canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, event coordinators say the Tattoo is coming back in June.

Between June 3 through June 6, the Tattoo will feature spectacular performances from a variety of guests including:

  • Bands from the United States Army, Navy and Marines!
  • The United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team
  • An all-star assembly of Bagpipers, drummers, and highland dancers from throughout the U.S.!
  • Chicago Wheel Jam—daring acrobatics performed inside a steel wheel!
  • U.S. Marine Corps FAST Company—heart-stopping feats of dexterity and strength!
  • Old Dominion University Band and Drumline—high-stepping performers to an irresistible beat!
  • The soaring voices of Virginia Children’s Chorus and Virginia Symphony Orchestra Chorus!

To purchase tickets for the Tattoo, click here.

