Virginia Beach woman caught with loaded handgun at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman was caught with a loaded handgun at Norfolk Internation Airport.

TSA officers caught the .380 handgun loaded with eight bullets at one of the airport security checkpoints Monday.

The TSA officers alerted Norfolk Airport Authority Police and the woman was arrested on weapons charges. The weapon was confiscated. This is the 15th firearm caught at ORF this year.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Guns are absolutely not permitted to be carried onto planes.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website.