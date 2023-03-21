VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man has won the Virginia Lottery for the second time.

Raymond Harrington won a total of $300,000 off a scratch Diamond Bonus Crossword ticket.

Harrington bought the ticket at the Rite Aid on 525 West 21 Street in Norfolk.

“The scratchers were calling out to me,” he told Lottery officials as he claimed his prize. “I scratched it, and I thought I’d won maybe $200 or so.”

In July 2020, Harrington won $125,000 in a single drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game.