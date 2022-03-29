NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they’re investigating a homicide after a Virginia Beach man was found dead inside a Norfolk home on Monday afternoon.

32-year-old Downing Mclean was pronounced dead after officers responded around 3:35 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Sewells Point Road, where it intersects with Robin Hood Road.

Norfolk police didn’t say how they believe Mclean died, but said in a press release that he had “life-threatening injuries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.