Virginia Beach man caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — TSA officers at the Norfolk International Airport found a loaded gun at a checkpoint over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday, the day after Christmas, when Transportation Security Administration officers detected the gun at a checkpoint X-ray machine.

Authorities said it was a 9mm handgun loaded with 14 bullets. An additional loose bullet was also found in the traveler’s carry-on bag.

TSA officers alerted the Norfolk Airport Authority Police who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the weapon, and cited the Virginia Beach resident on a weapons charge.



The case was forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution. Officials said the man is facing a federal civil penalty for carrying the handgun to a TSA checkpoint.

This is the 12th gun caught at Norfolk International Airport this year.

Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.