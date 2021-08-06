Virginia Beach man arrested with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

TSA says this is the third gun caught within a week.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that a Virginia Beach man had been arrested at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) after attempting to take a loaded handgun through security.

Officials say the man was caught on Thursday with a 9mm handgun loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber. They alerted the Norfolk Airport Authority Police who seized the weapon and arrested the man.

The case was forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution. In addition, the man also faces a federal financial civil penalty.

TSA officials say that his gun was the third caught in the airport within the past week, as well as the 12th gun found this year.