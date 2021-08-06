Virginia Beach man arrested with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

Norfolk

TSA says this is the third gun caught within a week.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that a Virginia Beach man had been arrested at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) after attempting to take a loaded handgun through security.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Officials say the man was caught on Thursday with a 9mm handgun loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber. They alerted the Norfolk Airport Authority Police who seized the weapon and arrested the man.

The case was forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution. In addition, the man also faces a federal financial civil penalty.

TSA officials say that his gun was the third caught in the airport within the past week, as well as the 12th gun found this year.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10