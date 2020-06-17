Virginia Beach dentists agree to pay civil penalties under Controlled Substances Act

GREAT BOOKHAM, UNITED KINGDOM – APRIL 19: Teeth on a model denture set are reflected in a dental mirror on April 19, 2006 in Great Bookham, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three Virginia Beach dentists have agreed to pay a combined $30,000 to settle allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act by writing and filling prescriptions with, “no legitimate medical purpose.”

The Department of Justice says dentists Dr. Gary Hartman and Dr. Arnold Berger, and then-retired Dr. Paul Berger allegedly wrote prescriptions for controlled substances, including opioids, to each other.

Authorities said Dr. Hartman and Dr. Arnold Berger previously pleaded guilty to violating the Controlled Substances Act.

The settlements resolve their civil liability under the Act well as Dr. Paul Berger’s civil liability under the same Act.

Separately the DOJ says, Drs. Hartman and Arnold Berger surrendered their DEA registrations.

The case was investigated by an Assistant U.S. Attorney and the civil claims settled by this agreement to be noted as allegations only, the DOJ says.

At this time there has been no determination of civil liability.

Additional information can be found on the Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia’s website.

