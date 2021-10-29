Virginia Beach Boulevard Improvements Project to cause intermittent traffic stoppages and lane shifts on Oct. 31

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays at the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Newtown Road on Sunday.

The traffic changes will take place between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m.

This new development is part of Norfolk’s first SMART SCALE project, which helps select and fund transportation projects within the city.

The Virginia Beach Boulevard Improvements project expands Virginia Beach Boulevard from four to six lanes where it connects an eight-lane section in Norfolk and a six-lane section in Virginia Beach

City officials say the project will remove portions of an outdated feeder road system along Virginia Beach Boulevard between Clarence Street and Newtown Road.

The new cross-section will widen the median, improve drainage, add sidewalks, and planting strips along the road.