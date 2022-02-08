Virginia Ballet Theatre celebrates 60th anniversary with weekend performances

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Ballet Theatre is celebrating 60 years with highly anticipated performances.

Hampton Roads’ premiere and oldest professional ballet company in Virginia is bringing to the stage its 60th Anniversary Concert, hosted by The University Theatre at Old Dominion University.



The event is set for Friday & Saturday, February 11-12, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.

Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $15 for students.



Curated by Artistic Director Ricardo Melendez the program is set to blend classical with contemporary to “find new truths through the harmony of movement and cultural celebrations.”



The program will open with an iconic excerpt from classical repertoire: the Peasant pas de duex from Giselle featuring Hampton Roads’ very own Felecia Baker and welcoming our new member, Brandon Penn.

Audience and company favorite La Casa, choreographed by Director Ricardo Melendez, is set to return by popular demand.



In addition, the weekend performances continue with FRAGILE set to the contemporary piece Sonata for Cello by the composer Gyorgy Ligeti.



The program will conclude with the world premiere of Campestral, an original contemporary ballet piece to the music of Afro- Peruvian singer and songwriter Susana Bacca choreographed by Ricardo Melendez.