Virginia Arts Festival cancels 2020 Virginia International Tattoo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Another day, another cancellation due to the coronavirus.

On Monday night, the Virginia Arts Festival announced it would cancel all performances during the 2020 Virginia International Tattoo week, which was scheduled for April 30 to May 3.

The event was scheduled to happen at the Scope Arena in Norfolk.

“For 23 years, Virginia Arts Festival has taken great pride in presenting the premier performance of its kind in the United States, the Virginia International Tattoo. The Tattoo brings out the very best in our performers, our volunteers, and our audience. We are all saddened by the cancellation of the 2020 Virginia International Tattoo, but we will be back with a spectacular performance in spring 2021,” J. Scott Jackson, Virginia International Tattoo producer and director said.

RELATED: Local events canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The news comes on the heels of Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement he was banning events greater than 100 people to help stifle the coronavirus spread in Virginia.

According to the Virginia Arts Festival, the Robin Hixon Theater, Clay and Jay Barr Education Center and VAF offices will be closed to visitors until further notice.

Administrative staff will be on hand to help conduct basic business operations.

“The safety of our patrons, artists, and staff is paramount, so we made this decision to support public health and do our part to help slow the worldwide spread of this virus,” said Perry Artistic Director Robert W. Cross, with the Virginia Arts Festival. “Please know that given the current global health issues, we are making these difficult decisions in the best interest of all.”

Latest Posts: