Virginia Arts Festival announces new performance venue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- After cancelling most of their 2020 season, Virginia Arts Festival is excited to announce an extensive list of performances this spring, along with a brand new venue.

Located at the corner of Bank Street and East Charlotte Street in Norfolk, the outdoor space can accommodate live performances and events and meet COVID-19 restrictions, including social-distanced seating.

The new performance space will open April 2021 and will follow the CDC’s COVID-19 protocols, including social distanced seating, mask requirements, and hand sanitizer stations.

VAF is partnering with the City of Norfolk and its economic development entities, including Visit Norfolk, the Downtown Norfolk Council, and SevenVenues, the Festival has created a space that will attract new and repeat visitors to Norfolk.

Community members can expect to see a long list of the region’s arts organizations take the stage, including the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Virginia Opera, Virginia Stage Company, Norfolk State University Theatre Company, Old Dominion University’s performing arts program, The Governors School for the Arts, the Bay Youth Orchestras of Virginia, Feldman Chamber Music Society, and more.

Here’s a short list of productions in the works:

August Wilson’s play How I Learned What I Learned, co-produced by Virginia Stage Company, Norfolk State University Theatre Company, and the Festival

Leonard Bernstein’s one-act opera Trouble in Tahiti, a Virginia Opera, Virginia Symphony Orchestra, and Virginia Arts Festival co-production

“A Musical Tribute to Aretha Franklin & Whitney Houston” co-produced by Norfolk State University Theatre Company and the Festival

A jazz series featuring Hampton Roads favorites including Jae Sinnett, Allen Farnham, Terry Burrell, Jimmy Masters, and John Toomey

Zakir Hussain and Masters of Percussion

Chamber Music Series

North Shore Point Downtown

The space will also be used for rehearsals and performances by the Governor’s School for the Arts and Bay Youth Orchestras of Virginia.

Virginia Arts Festival will release performance date and ticket details soon. Watch the Festival’s website for more information and keep up with VAF on Twitter at @VaArtsFest and on Facebook.