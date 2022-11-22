NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares will announce the launch his new initiative aiming to combat the opioid crisis.

The “One Pill Can Kill” initiative is hoping to spread public awareness on counterfeit drugs, opioids and fentanyl. Miyares will be in Norfolk Tuesday joined by First Lady Suzanne Youngkin for the launch of the initiative.

“One Pill Can Kill” aims to generate open conversations amongst families about counterfeit drugs and fentanyl.

Miyares recently 44 other attorneys general to urge the Drug Enforcement Administration and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to permanently extend telehealth flexibilities for prescribing buprenorphine, an opioid use disorder treatment.

In a press release from the attorney general’s office, they claim 107,000 Americans have died of overdoses nationwide

In Virginia, the leading cause of unnatural death is drug overdoses, and has been since 2013. Opioids – specifically fentanyl – has been the driving force behind the large increases. In 2021, fentanyl contributed to 76.4% of all Virginia overdose deaths.

Following the press conference, there will be a roundtable discussion with community leaders and behavioral health specialists about how Virginia can effectively reduce opioid and counterfeit drug deaths.