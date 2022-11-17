NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores have announced their operating hours for the holiday season.

On Thursday, Nov. 24, all Virginia ABC stores will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Stores will observe normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 25.

On Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, all Virginia ABC stores will close at 5 p.m. and will remain closed on Sunday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day. Stores will reopen and observe normal hours on Monday, Dec. 26.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1, all stores will close early at 6 p.m. in observance of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

You can find the operating hours for a Virginia ABC store near you HERE.