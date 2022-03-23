NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It was strictly coincidental timing that the New Jersey-based group hired to develop a violence intervention plan in Norfolk was in town this week, however City Council members were glad for it nonetheless.

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Newark Community Street Team (NCST) held their first meeting with council members to discuss how they plan to help address the city’s growing violence problem. In 2021, the city recorded 61 homicides, more than any other city in the region.

Saturday morning, five people were shot and two were killed in the 300 block of Granby Street, in the heat of the city’s business district. Several others were shot in other parts of the city.

“I know you all are in a dark place in terms if violence,” said Elizabeth Ruebman, policy advisor for NCST. “It reminds me of when we started in Newark.”

However she also offered hope that the violence “can be reduced.”

NCST was founded in 2014 and looked to address a high homicide rate in Newark, NJ by focusing on training and employing non-traditional community leaders to reach youth and young adults who are at-risk.

In November, Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer said Newark’s 2021 homicide count was at 48, compared to 104 in 2015.

“Those impacted by the problems in the community, need to lead to the solutions in the community,” Executive Director DaDurden said.

Durden, who was formally incarserated himself, said the team employs 72 people.

Former executive director Aqeela Sherrills said there are no plans are not to bring the NCST to Norfolk, rather, involve communty groups already here.

For two days, Sherrills, DaDurden and Ruebman met with those groups as well as police officers and medical providers in order to try and understand the city dynamics.

The shooting in downtown began when a drink was spilled in a club, the Norfolk police chief said. Sherrills said he knows how that could have been avoided.

“If we had these credible messengers, trained in deploying in the street. After many of these events that happened that a club closes. You have those individuals there. Because I guarantee you nobody wants to shoot each other, nobody wants to die. But you have to have someone there with the skills to mediate, to do conflict resolution,” Sherrills said.

Sherrills said it will cost money and the community will have to be bought in for their plans to work.

Councilwoman Danica Royster felt they have no choice.

“Either we truly want to take an approach that we care about violence in the city and we put the money into the persons, the people who have already been doing the work, or we will continue to see the same results,” Royster said.