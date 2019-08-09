Vigil being held in Norfolk for woman killed in Dayton mass shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Community members will gather in Norfolk Friday night to remember a woman with local ties who was killed in the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

Monica Brickhouse had recently returned to her hometown after spending years in Hampton Roads. She worked for Anthem at its Virginia Beach office before she transferred to Ohio so she could work from home.

Beatrice Curtis, who worked with Brickhouse in Virginia Beach, was visiting for the weekend. The two were out in Dayton Saturday when a gunman opened fire outside a bar, killing nine people.

10 On Your Side spoke with a relative who said Brickhouse changed her husbands life and that caused him to love her instantly.

Brickhouse is survived by her husband and three kids.

A memorial service will be held in ohio over the weekend. A local one will be held in Hampton Roads next saturday.

Tonight’s vigil starts at 7: 30 p.m. at Town Point Park.