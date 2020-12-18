VIDEO: Norfolk’s Keyontae Johnson awake, gives message on Twitter days after collapse

TALLAHASSEE (WAVY) – Keyontae Johnson, the University of Florida basketball player who collapsed on the court during his team’s game against Florida State on Saturday, is awake and posted a video update on his Twitter account Friday evening.
“To all the doctors and medical staff at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital…I just want to say thank you for all the support you gave me,” said Johnson.
The Norfolk native and former star at Norview High School spent several days in a medically-induced coma, before showing signs of improvement on Wednesday night.
- RELATED: Norfolk’s Keyontae Johnson speaking, calling teammates via FaceTime after collapsing during game
