Video: WNOR radio tower demolished in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews made waves in the Elizabeth River as they took down the FM99 WNOR radio tower Saturday morning.

The tower stood off of E. Indian River Road in Norfolk for nearly 50 years, weathering with time from the salty air, water and other elements. It took only seconds to crumble.

A new tower to broadcast rock ‘n’ roll radio station FM99 and WJOI-AM will take around four months to build in its place, according to Operations Manager and Program Director Mike Beck.

FM99 WNOR will broadcast from the WAVY-TV tower until the new tower is completed. WJOI-AM will begin broadcasting on WNOR FM 98.7 HD-2 channel.

Video of the demolition was captured by Drone Up.