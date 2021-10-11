Video: SUV lands on top other vehicle in Colonial Ave. crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – There were minor injuries reported following a multi-vehicle crash in Norfolk Monday afternoon.

Norfolk dispatchers confirmed they received the first call about the crash at the intersection of W 23rd St. and Colonial Avenue at 3:35 p.m.

WAVY viewer Winter Savage recorded video of the scene, which showed three damaged vehicles: a pickup truck, an SUV and a sedan. The SUV came to a rest on the hood of the sedan.

According to dispatchers, there were no serious injuries and the accident scene was cleared before 5 p.m.

