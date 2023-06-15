NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police released video they say shows a man who broke into a home and stole several things.

The crime happened Saturday, June 10 in the 1200 block of W. 27th Street.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage that shows a man getting into a car parked in the home’s driveway. There’s also a person in the passenger seat, but police are trying to identify the man who drives away, they say is the burglary suspect.

You can see him holding something as he gets into the car.

If you have any information about this incident, or recognize anyone involved please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.