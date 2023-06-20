NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – For the second time in less than a week, A WAVY viewer spotted a shark near the shore along an area beach.

We’re not sure if it was a daddy shark (do you have the song in your head now), but the most recent encounter caught on camera was in the East Ocean View area of Norfolk, on Father’s Day.

Kari Connelly shared her video with WAVY. It shows a shark, a few feet in length, swimming along in shallow water near the beach along E Ocean View Boulevard, not far from Cape View Avenue.

Although the video doesn’t show it, she said there were people in the water and that the shark “didn’t bother anyone.” According to Connelly, it was busy eating small fish.

Only a few days earlier, another beachgoer grabbed her camera and started recording when a shark appeared in Virginia Beach near the Lesner Bridge.

WAVY reached out to the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center and a spokesperson told us at that time, “Sharks are found in the ocean and sightings will occur in our area including the Chesapeake Bay… They can be found navigating through the mouth of the Bay, likely with the tides hunting for fish.”