NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Eight units in an apartment are now uninhabitable after a fire in Norfolk on Dec. 21, officials said.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue with the aid of Chesapeake Fire Department were dispatched to a residential fire around 6:25 p.m. at the 1700 block of Springfield Avenue.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming for the first-floor apartment of a two-story eight unit apartment building. The crews tried to go inside to fight the fire, but were forced to stay on the outside. Additional assistance was requested as the fire had spread to the second floor and attic.

The fire was under control around 7:05 p.m. All eight units have been left untenable. Norfolk Fire and Rescue is attempting to identify all occupants, however all residents will be displaced. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist those displaced.

A local sent in the below videos showing the impact of the fire:

No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.