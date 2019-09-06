1  of  13
Closings
1st Advantage FCU Canon Environmental Technologies, Inc Canon Virginia, Inc. Lynnhaven Mall Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Naval Support Activity HR, HQ Naval Support Activity HR, NWA Norfolk Collegiate School Pembroke Mall Portsmouth City Museums Sussex I & II Prisons VA Institute of Marine Sciences Virginia Wesleyan University

Video: Dorian damage in Colonial Place in Norfolk

Norfolk
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The impacts of Hurricane Dorian were felt in the Colonial Place neighborhood Friday as fallen tree branches and tidal flooding made some roads hard to pass.

HURRICANE COVERAGE

10 On Your Side’s Investigative Producer Adrienne Mayfield went to Colonial Place Friday morning and took video of broken tree branches, including one branch at the entrance of the neighborhood that appeared to be about 12 feet long.

Some streets, like the intersection of Maryland Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue near the Elizabeth River, were experiencing tidal flooding Friday morning. Flood-prone neighborhoods like Colonial Place are expected to be impacted by high tide on Friday afternoon around 4:20 p.m.

  • Photo courtesy: Denise Brown
  • Photo courtesy: Denise Brown
  • Photo courtesy: Denise Brown

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories