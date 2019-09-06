Video: Dorian damage in Colonial Place in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The impacts of Hurricane Dorian were felt in the Colonial Place neighborhood Friday as fallen tree branches and tidal flooding made some roads hard to pass.

10 On Your Side’s Investigative Producer Adrienne Mayfield went to Colonial Place Friday morning and took video of broken tree branches, including one branch at the entrance of the neighborhood that appeared to be about 12 feet long.

Some streets, like the intersection of Maryland Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue near the Elizabeth River, were experiencing tidal flooding Friday morning. Flood-prone neighborhoods like Colonial Place are expected to be impacted by high tide on Friday afternoon around 4:20 p.m.