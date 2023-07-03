NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On June 23, 2023, around midnight two men entered the playground of the Epworth United Methodist Church and stole copper gutters from the building.

The crime was reported to police five days later.

In church security footage released by police, two men are seen entering the premises through an open gate and walking around the property.

The men move slowly around the premises, and appear to pull on the church’s door only to find it locked.

After disappearing from view for a few moments, the men come back and can be seen ripping the gutters off the side of the building.

A glimpse of one of the perpetrators’ faces was captured on the church’s CCTV footage.

Detectives are asking that if you recognize these two assailants or have any information, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.