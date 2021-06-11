Victim’s family urging public to come forward with information in fatal Mariners Way shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The family of a Norfolk man killed Friday morning in a shooting is urging the public to come forward with information.

Norfolk police say 22-year-old Thomas Alexander III died from his injuries after being shot in the 500 block of Mariners Way.

The family tells 10 On Your Side they’re in disbelief and trying to understand how this happened.

“I need all the prayers and blessings, but my son did not deserve to die like this,” said Tyra Alexander.

Police said someone shot the 22-year-old around 4 a.m. Friday. People living at the Mariner’s Watch apartment complex said they heard several gunshots.

Alexander had already died when officers arrived.

“We want justice,” said Maurice Williams, Alexander’s brother. “We’re going to allow the police to do what they are supposed to do and find answers for us.”

Alexander’s family described him as a fun-loving person and always smiling. The loss is hard to comprehend.

“Thomas was a wonderful young man. Kind, gentle — everything he did was good and he’s going to be truly missed,” said Patricia Christian, his grandmother.

There’s no word yet from police about what may have led up to the shooting or information about a possible suspect. The family is desperately seeking help.

“When does this stop? When do we stop burying our brothers? Someone out there in that neighborhood knows something,” Williams said.

They’re praying whoever has information will do the right thing.

“I am pleading with the public to come forth. I want the person responsible held accountable for my son’s death,” his mother said.