Victim of Norfolk hit-and-run speaks out from his hospital bed

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man who was the victim of a weekend hit-and-run agreed to speak to 10 On Your Side from his hospital room.

59-year-old Nathaniel Thornton was walking home Sunday night when he was hit and then run over by a truck. It was just after 8 p.m. at the end of a long work day. The driver never stopped.

Thornton says doctors had to but a metal rod in his leg after it was crushed by the truck.

Tonight, he and his family are hoping someone can help police find the driver who left him for dead.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks will have much more from his interview with Thornton, tonight on WAVY News 10 beginning at 4 p.m.