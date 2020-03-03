Veteran firefighter named new chief in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A veteran firefighter has been named Norfolk’s new fire chief.

John Edward DiBacco was named the chief of Norfolk Fire-Rescue on Tuesday.

He began his career with Norfolk Fire-Rescue in 1992, but has more than 40 years of fire and emergency medical services experience. Most recently, DiBacco served as the assistant fire chief in Norfolk and oversaw paramedic services, according to a news release.

DiBacco has held positions in training administration and operations with Norfolk Fire-Rescue. He graduated from the University of Richmond with a bachelor’s degree in human resource management and from Arizona State University with a master’s degree in public safety leadership and administration, the release states.

DiBacco also completed public service leadership programs in Virginia and Maryland. He’s been a presenter and speaker at professional conferences in West Virginia, Maryland, Missouri, Louisiana, and Georgia, and has written works published in fire service trade journals and on websites, according to the release.

“I am confident he will continue the legacy of excellence within the nearly 150-year old department while shaping the profession for the next generation of men and women firefighters,” said Norfolk City Manager Dr. Chip Filer in the release.

