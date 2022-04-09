NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle was pulled from the water in Norfolk Saturday morning.
According to Norfolk Police, officers and members of Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to the 4200 block of Mayflower Road around 7:45 a.m. Saturday regarding a call for a submerged vehicle.
When the vehicle was towed out of the water, a further inspection revealed that there were no occupants inside.
Police are still investigating how the vehicle got into the water. There were no injuries reported.
