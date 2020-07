NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle went off an I-264 on-ramp at I-64 in Norfolk on Thursday, overturning and trapping a person inside.

In a tweet, Norfolk Fire-Rescue said the crash happened around noon, with the vehicle resting near a wooded area. It’s unclear how serious the person’s injuries are at this time, or how the crash happened.

Firefighters said crews were still working to remove the car as of 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.