Multi-vehicle accident causes 1 vehicle to overturn on I-264 in Norfolk, closes 4 WB lanes

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle has overturned following a crash on I-264 in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, the call for the multi-vehicle accident came in just after 1:10 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound lanes of I-264 at Ballentine Boulevard.

10 On Your Side is still learning if there were any injuries reported following the accident.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

