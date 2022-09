Crash near the corner of Llewellyn and 32nd in Norfolk on Sept. 28, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Reba Bloom)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police dispatchers confirm at least one person was injured in a crash in Norfolk Wednesday morning.

They received the first call about the crash near the corner of 32nd Street and Llewellyn Avenue at 8:21 a.m.

Dispatch said there was only vehicle involved. It crashed into a tree and flipped onto its side, as images from the scene show.

Crash near the corner of Llewellyn and 32nd in Norfolk on Sept. 28, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Reba Bloom)

Crash near the corner of Llewellyn and 32nd in Norfolk on Sept. 28, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Reba Bloom)

There is no word at this time what caused this incident or the extent of the injuries.