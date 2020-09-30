Vehicle goes off Norfolk bridge, lands upside down 40 feet below after crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash led to a vehicle going off a bridge Wednesday morning on Shore Drive at Little Creek.
Firefighters say there were two vehicles involved, with one going over the bridge about 40 feet down into a marshy area. The 911 call came in at 11:38 a.m.
The vehicle landed upside down, but firefighters say all of its occupants were able to get out before crews arrived. Two people in total were hospitalized, but firefighters said it’s unclear how many people were in the two vehicles.
Photos of the other vehicle show heavy front end damage.
