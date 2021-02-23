Vehicle fire closes 2 WB lanes on I-264 in Norfolk

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle fire has closed a portion of the westbound lanes of I-264 in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident occurred on I-264 at mile marker 9.8 near Ballentine Boulevard.

As of 12:06 p.m., officials from 511 Hampton Roads say that 2 westbound lanes on I-264 are currently closed.

10 On Your Side is still learning if there were injuries reported following the incident.

Motorists are advised to expect potential delays due to the vehicle fire.

